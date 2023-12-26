Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PRVT)

Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF (NASDAQ:PRVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2281 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213. Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36.
About Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF
