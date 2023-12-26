Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

