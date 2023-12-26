Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.71 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,513,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,444,000 after buying an additional 1,188,712 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,466,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,043,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 80,867.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 139,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 139,092 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.