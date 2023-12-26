Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

