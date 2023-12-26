Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

