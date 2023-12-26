Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 8,540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 777,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

