Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 256,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,351,000 after acquiring an additional 231,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

