Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,034 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEMG opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

