Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

