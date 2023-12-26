Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 150,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,051. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

