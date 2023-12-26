Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.87. The company had a trading volume of 618,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.30 and its 200-day moving average is $429.30. The company has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

