Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,172. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

