Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $41.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.84. 1,909,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

