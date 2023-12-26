Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 894,646 shares of company stock valued at $122,517,332. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,279. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.