Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.54. 87,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $462.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

