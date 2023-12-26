Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $629,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,794 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

