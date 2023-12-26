Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %
Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.44 and a 200-day moving average of $444.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.