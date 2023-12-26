Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.44 and a 200-day moving average of $444.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

