Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3155 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

