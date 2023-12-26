Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 19,092 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 189.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.11. 875,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,453. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

