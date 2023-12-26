Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $295.09. The stock had a trading volume of 779,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

