Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,199 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XBI traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.93. 4,036,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706,849. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

