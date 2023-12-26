Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 161,631 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson purchased 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy bought 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

