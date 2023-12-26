PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.97. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 275,499 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $664.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,945.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,945.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

