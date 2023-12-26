Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $77.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

