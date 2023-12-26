Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,022,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.