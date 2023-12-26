Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Qiagen worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,658,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,084,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 628,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 750,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 606,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

