Qtum Trading 11% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $358.57 million and $62.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00008013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.04 or 0.05260525 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00108178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

