QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $13.05 on Friday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $332,365.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $332,365.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QuinStreet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

