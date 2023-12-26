RAMP Price Tops $0.0622 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $30,424.88 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars.

