RDA Financial Network Acquires 587 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Southern were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 43,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.60. 845,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,012. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

