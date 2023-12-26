RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.32. 1,386,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,420. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

