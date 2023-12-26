RDA Financial Network Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

