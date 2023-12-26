RDA Financial Network Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $467.34. The company had a trading volume of 150,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,701. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.34 and its 200-day moving average is $456.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

