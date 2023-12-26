RDA Financial Network Has $438,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 664,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

