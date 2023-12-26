RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,601. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.