RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 727,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

