RDA Financial Network Purchases 110 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.17. 269,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.44. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.