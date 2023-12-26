RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

HYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 253,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

