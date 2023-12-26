RDA Financial Network Sells 3,472 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.