RDA Financial Network Sells 3,472 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.