RDA Financial Network Sells 711 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,691. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

