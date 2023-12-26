RDA Financial Network Sells 753 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,075. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

