RDA Financial Network Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 51,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. 1,888,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

