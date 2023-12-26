Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.