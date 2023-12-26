Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $30.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund
In related news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $359,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,702.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.