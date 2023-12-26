Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $359,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,702.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTG. FMR LLC grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

