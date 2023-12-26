Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

EGY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,358. The firm has a market cap of $491.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

