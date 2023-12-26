Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,718 shares of company stock worth $1,804,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 135,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.