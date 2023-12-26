Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. 122,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,315. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.