Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. 44,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.