Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $12,366,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 37,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

