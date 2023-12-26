Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,740,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

MU stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. 2,112,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,255,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.